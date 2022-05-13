PEXA Group Ltd Investor Day Transcript

May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Glenn Lee King - PEXA Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and that is in person and that everyone who is virtual. And before I [follow], I just want to pay my respects to the elders, past, present and emerging on the lands we speak today. Here is the (inaudible) nation but obviously, where you are virtually paying my respects to the elders in your lands as well.



Everyone here today, we're quite excited to share further the PEXA story. Today, we're going to focus on 2 of our growth businesses, PEXA U.K. and our PEXA Insights. So without further ado, the presentation is going to be made available public. If you already haven't received it, you'll be able to see it on our website, and we've also put it with the ASX as well.



Now a couple of things. I'm going to introduce our speakers. We've got Scott Butterworth, who is our Chief Data and Analytics and Insights Officer. Scott is a very experienced executive, working at senior levels, both at financial services and the legal sector as well, amongst others, both domestically and internationally. I'm really pleased