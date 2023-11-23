PEXA Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Andrew Joiner - PEXA Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good morning, shareholders. My name is Mark Joiner, Chairman of the Board and of the meeting today. It's my great pleasure to welcome you to our third Annual General Meeting.



The land we're on today has a rich history and is a place of culture, kinship and knowledge. I respectfully acknowledge and honor the traditional custodians of this land wherever you are. I pay my respects to elders past and present and recognize the continued and enduring connection of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have to this land and to country.



We are hosting today's Annual General Meeting from the Collins Square in the Docklands region of Melbourne, where the Yarra River and the Maribyrnong River meet the sea. For thousands of years, these waterways have sustained life and hold a spiritual and cultural significance to the Aboriginal people.



I've been advised by the Company Secretary that we have a quorum and I, therefore, declare the meeting open. I now formally open the poll on all resolutions