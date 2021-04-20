Q3 2021 QuickFee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



I think we'll make a start here. So good morning, everyone, again. Apologies for the delay. Just had some technical issues, but hoping that Bruce and Simon might show up on camera, I'm not seeing them at the moment.



But obviously delighted to have QuickFee management present today. The quarterly business update went out yesterday. It included a bit of a strategy upgrade in some new metrics. So delighted to have Founder and CEO, Bruce Coombes, with us today, CFO, Simon Yeandle; and Eric Lookhoff, who's the President of the U.S. operation.



So just a reminder, the guys will walk through a presentation. Simon is going to share his screen. And then we'll open up the line for some Q&A. (Operator Instructions). So over to you, Bruce.



Bruce Gordon Coombes - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Fantastic. Thank you, Eric. Thank you, everybody, for taking some time to hear me about our last quarter and our last 9 months, and happy to be here sharing a bit about our business.



In terms of -- we, might just jump to the