QuickFee Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 20, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Bruce Gordon Coombes - QuickFee Limited - Founder, MD of Australia & Executive Director



Okay. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you all to the Annual General Meeting of QuickFee Limited. I'm Bruce Coombes, Executive Director of the company. As Barry Lewin, the Chairman of the company, is unable to be physically present at the meeting, the regulators have appointed me to chair the meeting today.



I'd like to introduce you to Barry Lewin, our Non-Executive Chairman; Eric Lookhoff, our Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; along with Dale Smorgon, a Non-Executive Director and Co-Founder, who all join us via video link. I also would like to introduce Simon Yeandle, QuickFee's Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. I acknowledge and thank our auditor, Nicholas Benbow from William Buck, who also joins the via video link to answer any queries in relation to annual report. One of the resolutions to be considered today concerns my election as a director of the company. As I have personal interest in the outcome of that resolution, Simon will take on the chair role for just