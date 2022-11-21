QuickFee Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Barry Lewin - QuickFee Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I welcome you all to this Annual General Meeting of QuickFee Limited. I'm Barry Lewin, Chairman of the company. I would like to introduce you to Dale Smorgon and Bruce Coombes, my fellow directors in Australia, who are with us in person and Michael McConnell, our director who joins us via video link from the U.S.



I would also like to introduce Simon Yeandle, QuickFee's Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary. I acknowledge and thank our auditor, Alan Finnis from William Buck, who also joins us via video link to answer any questions in relation to the annual report.



In addition, Scott Phillips from ABL, our legal advisers, also join us by video link and we thank ABL for hosting the company's meeting today.



I now ask that all attendees switch their mobile phones to silent for the remainder of the meeting. I'm advised that the notice of meeting has been properly dispatched and that a quorum of members is present, and I'll call the meeting to order.



I'll propose