Aug 29, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the QANTM Intellectual Property 2019 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, QANTM Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Leon Allen. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Leon Allen - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining the QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Full Year Results Presentation. Martin Cleaver, the Chief Financial Officer of QANTM, is with me. After I speak to the highlights and business overview, Martin will provide some detail on the financial results before I address our outlook and priorities.
QANTM has been listed for almost exactly 3 years. Clearly, there's been some challenges, not least, some difficult market conditions. And as a result, we have fallen short on some measures. Today, I'd like to take you through our latest results. They strongly illustrate that we
