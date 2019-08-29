Aug 29, 2019 / 12:01AM GMT

Leon Allen - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining the QANTM Intellectual Property Limited Full Year Results Presentation. Martin Cleaver, the Chief Financial Officer of QANTM, is with me. After I speak to the highlights and business overview, Martin will provide some detail on the financial results before I address our outlook and priorities.



QANTM has been listed for almost exactly 3 years. Clearly, there's been some challenges, not least, some difficult market conditions. And as a result, we have fallen short on some measures. Today, I'd like to take you through our latest results. They strongly illustrate that we