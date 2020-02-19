Feb 19, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Craig Russell Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you, Christian, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking the time to join us this morning for QANTM IP's FY '20 Half Year Results. My name is Craig Dower, and I've recently joined the QANTM group as Chief Executive Officer. I'm very excited to be here and very much looking forward to working with the QANTM team over the next several years. I'm joined today by Martin Cleaver, our Chief Financial Officer; and Leon Allen, our departing Managing Director and CEO. Each of us will be taking you through various parts of today's presentation.



If you go to Slide 2, just on the structure, Leon's going to take us through the first couple of points on the business and financial