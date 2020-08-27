Aug 27, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Craig Russell Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everybody. As Kevin said, my name is Craig Dower, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of QANTM Intellectual Property. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Martin Cleaver. Thank you all for joining us for this presentation of our full year results from FY '20. If we could go to the next slide, please, Kevin. Thank you.



So Martin and I will take turns of going through the details of our deck, which is shared on the webcast here. And is also available via the ASX website. Our presentation today will cover business and financial highlights, a COVID-19 update, obviously, our detailed financial