Nov 27, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Martin Cleaver - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Good afternoon. My name is Martin Cleaver, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of QANTM Intellectual Property. On behalf of the QANTM Board and executive, welcome to our 2020 Annual General Meeting.



Before I hand to our Chairman, I will outline some of the procedural matters for this meeting. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on physical gatherings, we felt it safest for everyone that we host this AGM as a virtual meeting with participants accessing the meeting online. This is a new way for QANTM to hold a shareholder meeting. And for many of you, this may be the first virtual AGM in which you have participated.



In case we experience any technical challenges today, I do apologize in advance. The Lumi platform has been used successfully by many companies for their AGMs during this COVID-19 pandemic, and we've worked hard to rehearse and consider the factors that we believe will facilitate a seamless experience for you at this AGM. We have published on our website and