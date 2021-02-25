Feb 25, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the QANTM Intellectual Property 2020 Half Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) And just please be advised that today's call is being recorded. But without further ado, I'll hand the call over to your first speaker for today, CEO and Managing Director, Craig Dower. Thank you, and please.



Craig Russell Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Miles. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Craig Dower, the CEO and Managing Director of the QANTM Group. And I'm joined here today by our CFO, Martin Cleaver, to update you all on our FY '21 first half results. Thank you all for joining us this morning.



Our investor presentation and results materials have all been loaded onto the ASX website. Martin and I will be speaking to the investor presentation this morning.



Now moving to Slide 2 on the structure of this presentation. I'm going to speak to sections 1, 3, 4 and 5, and Martin will take us through the detail of our financial results.



