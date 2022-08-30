Aug 30, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the QANTM Intellectual Property Limited 2022 Full Year Results Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Craig Dower, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Craig Russell Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Great. Thank you, Cameron, and good morning all. Thank you for joining, and welcome to the QANTM Intellectual Property FY '22 Full Year Results Update. As Cameron said, I'm Craig Dower, the CEO and Managing Director of QANTM. And I'm joined today by Brenton Lockhart, our recently appointed Chief Financial Officer. Brent and I will take turns in providing an update on how our business is performing. And the progress that we're making on the various strategic investments that we're making across the QANTM Group. If we go to Slide 2, which is our structure and agenda for today. So I will cover a few highlights and then Brenton will take us all through the detail on our financial performance. I will then cover a few other key topics, and we'll