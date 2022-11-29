Nov 29, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Krista Stewart - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - General Counsel & Company Secretary



Good morning. My name is Krista Stewart, and I'm the General Counsel and Company Secretary of QANTM Intellectual Property Limited. On behalf of the QANTM Board and Executive, welcome to your 2022 Annual General Meeting.



Given the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and public health concerns, we felt it safest for everyone that we host this AGM as a virtual meeting with participants accessing the meeting online. This is the same procedure as last year's AGM. I apologize in advance if we experience any technical challenges today. The Computershare online meeting platform has been used successfully by many companies for their AGMs in recent times, and we have been testing and rehearsing to try to ensure that the online meeting runs smoothly.



We have published on our website and with the ASX an online AGM guide to assist with your participation in today's virtual meeting. Before I hand over to the Chair, I will comment on some procedural matters. The Chair will shortly advise you that voting is open on