Aug 24, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Craig Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO and MD



Thank you, Brianna, and good morning, all. Thank you for joining, and welcome to the QANTM Intellectual property FY23 full year results update. As Brianna said, I'm Craig Dower, the CEO and Managing Director of QANTM. And I'm joined today by Brenton Lockhart, our Chief Financial Officer. Brenton and I will take turns in providing an update on how our business is performing and the progress that we're making on the various strategic investments that we're making across the QANTM group. I'll call out slide numbers as I go through for convenience as well.



So on to slide 3, our agenda, I'm going to cover a few highlights and then Brenton will take us through the detail about our financial performance. I'll come back after Brenton and cover a few other key topics, and then we'll open the call up for Q&A.



So if we move to slide 4, just before we get into the detail and for anybody on the call today that might be new to the QANTM group, I'll just do a quick recap on who we are. We have three major businesses across the group