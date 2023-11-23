Nov 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Krista Stewart - QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd - General Counsel, Company Secretary



Good morning. My name is Krista Stewart, and I'm the General Counsel and Company Secretary of QANTM Intellectual Property Limited. On behalf of the QANTM Board and executive, welcome to your 2023 Annual General Meeting. Today's meeting is being held both online via Computershare's meeting platform and in person at the RACV City Club in Melbourne. For those participating online, you can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



I apologize in advance if we experience any technical challenges today. The Computershare online meeting platform has been used successfully by many companies for their AGMs in recent times, and we have been testing and rehearsing to try to ensure that the online meeting runs smoothly. We have published on our website and with the ASX an online AGM guide to assist with your participation in today's virtual meeting.



Before I hand over to the Chair, I will comment on some procedural matters. The