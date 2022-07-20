Jul 20, 2022 / NTS GMT

Stephen Grocott - Queensland Pacific Metals Limited - MD & CEO



Thanks, Nick. Nick [only] said we're very important because KPMG did advise us. So I'm pleased to give an update on where key QPM is at. I presented here last year about the same time, a much smaller audience since a lot of Mexicans weren't allowed into the country of Queensland. You know the drill here.



So just a quick summary for those of you not familiar with QPM. First thing that distinguishes us is we don't have a mine. We have no approvals. We have no drilling programs. We'll be importing ore from New Caledonia from some of the world's longest established nickel laterite mines. We have binding all supply agreements for all of the ore requirements for our plant.



So those mines are already in place. They've been operating for many, many decades, and they're only four day steaming away from the port of Townsville where our plant will be located just south of. And that four day steaming is cheaper than the transport cost for many proposed operations in the country. Short trip, 40 kilometers down the Flinders Highway, and