Feb 25, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Andrew Schwartz - Qualitas Limited - Co-Founder & Group MD
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Andrew Schwartz, Group Managing Director, Co-Founder of Qualitas. I'm pleased to welcome you all to the Qualitas results for the first-half financial year '22.
This also represents the company's first-financial results presentation as a listed company, following our successful IPO and listing in December last year. The team and I look forward to meeting many of you, and hopefully, also welcoming you to the register as we move forward.
Before I start, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to elders past, present, and emerging.
Joining me for today's presentation is Philip Dowman, our Chief Financial Officer, and Kathleen Yeung, our Global Head of Corporate Development, and you will hear from both of them in a little -- a little later.
Moving to the highlights from the first half. This six-month period has been one of the most dynamic in the 13 years since Qualitas was founded. Capped off in
