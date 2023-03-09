QV Equities Ltd Ivestment Update Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Marc Whittaker - QV Equities Limited - Portfolio Manager



Simon, so February, a very, very strong month for QVE, which is very pleasing to see. That was even more pleasing given that the very volatile backdrop we saw across global markets in February.



Simon Conn - QV Equities Limited - Executive Director & Senior Portfolio Manager



Yes. So, for the month of February, we saw weakness in the North American market when the -- so the S&P, the [broader] index was down about 2.5%. That was really on the back of strong economic data there showing that there's more work to do to get inflation under control. So, it's all bonds. Bond yields up, equity markets down.



And then we saw in China, a weakness, concerns around the property sector, which is a key part of the Chinese economy. All the Chinese property developers weakened during the months, which made people question the reopening trade, which had got people excited back in January. So, we saw the MSCI emerging markets [in the extent] over 4%. So, weakness in those two big markets in Europe and UK were up a