QV Equities Ltd Investment Update Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / NTS GMT

Marc Whittaker - QV Equities Limited - Portfolio Manager



So Simon here we are, another financial year and another quarter for QVE, really on the back of a -- what was a strong period for global markets. What did we actually see in global markets? (multiple speakers)



Simon Conn - QV Equities Limited - Portfolio Manager



Yeah. Thanks, Mark. So yeah, obviously it was quite a strong year coming off the back of a pretty volatile, difficult year last year. So for the quarter, we saw the MSCI index. So the broader index went up 6.7%. But the main stand, that was obviously the Nasdaq and the US, up (inaudible) for the quarter. Very strong sector driven really initially by the AI, thematics, and Nvidia. Obviously had a very strong result.



And they've got investors very excited about the technology sector, leading to those very strong gains in that sector of the market. Though I think importantly, towards the end of the quarter real rates now in the USA are slightly positive, and they have been rapidly increasing interest rates.



The economic data is showing