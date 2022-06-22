Jun 22, 2022 / 12:15AM GMT
Daniel Tillett - Race Oncology Ltd - Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Thank you. So, after sitting through six resource presentations, we get to take a look at a biotech presentation, so I'll jump over the disclaimer, quick overview of the company. It had a interesting run over the last two years, right up from I joined in 2019 at the time when the share price was below $0.05. And it's run up to about $4, set at $3 for a while, and then got smashed along with all the other biotechs over the last six months or so, great opportunity to get into the biotech space, if you're not in that.
We only have 160 million shares on issue, not too many options. We have around almost 10,000 shareholders -- 9,500. We have a share price market cap around quarter of a billion dollars, which is very important for biotech, compared to resource companies, which you can run on a smell of an oily rag. Biotech is very expensive. We've got $35.7 million of cash in the bank. And We have an enterprise value of around $230 million.
I'm the largest shareholder of the company. I came in as an investor
Race Oncology Ltd at Vertical Events Gold Coast Investment Showcase Transcript
Jun 22, 2022 / 12:15AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...