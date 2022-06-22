Jun 22, 2022 / 12:15AM GMT

Daniel Tillett - Race Oncology Ltd - Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director



Thank you. So, after sitting through six resource presentations, we get to take a look at a biotech presentation, so I'll jump over the disclaimer, quick overview of the company. It had a interesting run over the last two years, right up from I joined in 2019 at the time when the share price was below $0.05. And it's run up to about $4, set at $3 for a while, and then got smashed along with all the other biotechs over the last six months or so, great opportunity to get into the biotech space, if you're not in that.



We only have 160 million shares on issue, not too many options. We have around almost 10,000 shareholders -- 9,500. We have a share price market cap around quarter of a billion dollars, which is very important for biotech, compared to resource companies, which you can run on a smell of an oily rag. Biotech is very expensive. We've got $35.7 million of cash in the bank. And We have an enterprise value of around $230 million.



I'm the largest shareholder of the company. I came in as an investor