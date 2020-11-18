Half Year 2021 Rakon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Anand Rambhai - Rakon Limited - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to our half-year results presentation. My name is Anand Rambhai, and I will run through the financial results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2020, then pass over to Brent Robinson, who will take you through the key achievements for the period and provide a market update.



We move through to Slide #2. Okay. The snapshot compared to the same period last year, revenue was up $2.6 million, after-tax profit was up $3.3 million, EBITDA was up $4.5 million. Over the 6-month period, net debt reduced by $5.1 million to $2.8 million.



In the next