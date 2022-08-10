Rakon Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Lorraine Mary Witten - Rakon Limited - Independent Chairman



Welcome to the Rakon Annual Shareholders Meeting for 2022. I'm Lorraine Witten, the Chair of your Board of Directors, and I'll chair today's meeting.



Before we get underway with the business of the meeting, there are a few preliminary matters I just need to cover. We're conducting our meeting this year, both here in person at the Ellerslie Event Center, and also online with the Computershare online meetings platform meet now. All our online attendees can watch the live webcast and read the documents associated with the meeting in addition to those shareholders and proxies who have the ability to ask questions and submit votes online.



For those of you in the room, please note, in the event of a long alarm, please exit through the lighted exits and following the instructions of the Event Center staff. In the event of any other health and safety concern, please raise the attention of one of the staff helping here today.



