Half Year 2023 Rakon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sinan Altug - Rakon Limited - CEO



Hi, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. First, I'll go through key highlights and achievements, then move on to operating performance and market updates. And then we'll walk you through the financial overview, and I will conclude with the summary and outlook before we move on to the Q&A. There's quite a lot of information on this slide, so I will take this as read and cover the key points. This presentation will be available for your perusal moving forward.



Key highlights and achievements. We are pleased to be talking with you today about another half year of strong operating