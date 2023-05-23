Full Year 2023 Rakon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Sinan Altug - Rakon Limited - CEO



Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Anand and I will take you through a detailed review for our fiscal year 2023 results, including financial highlights, sector-by-sector performance and progress against our strategic objectives. We'll talk about dividends, and we will conclude with a look ahead at FY '24.



FY '23 has indeed been a remarkable year for Rakon. Our core business has experienced its best year ever, thanks to our robust strategies and diligent execution. Our core revenue growth stands at an impressive 16%, excluding all one-off revenues, demonstrating our ability to navigate challenging market conditions but also showcasing our increasing market share and robust business performance. And consistent with our commitment to driving shareholder value, the Board has declared, for the first time