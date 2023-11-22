Half Year 2024 Rakon Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Sinan Altug
Rakon Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
* Drew Davies
Rakon Ltd - Chief Financial Officer
* Maureen Shaddick
Rakon Ltd - Company Secretary
=====================
Operator
Welcome everyone to Rakon's half-year '24 financial results and business updates. (Operator Instructions) I must advise that this presentation is being recorded today, Thursday, the 23 November 2023.
I would now like to hand over to your first speaker, Sinan Altug. Thank you, and please go ahead.
Sinan Altug - Rakon Ltd - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, and welcome, everyone joining us for the Rakon half-year 2024 financial results webcast. I'm Sinan Altug, the Chief Executive.
Today, I'm particularly pleased to introduce our new CFO, Drew Davies, who brings a wealth of experience that airlines is very advanced [cons-vision] for growth and strategic financial management. His
