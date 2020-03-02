Half Year 2020 RCL Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Miles Dally - RCL Foods Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to all of you, and thank you for joining us for the RCL Foods Interim Results Presentation. As in the past, we will go through page by page. If you could start with Page 3, which is the headline results for the 6 months ended December 2019.



We're all acutely aware of the state of the economy and the pressure that consumers are under, and the impact this has had on many companies, particularly those in the consumer space. Against this backdrop, we think our performance was satisfactory, and the headlines are as follows. Firstly, we went to the next phase in the evolution to One Food business with the restructure of the Consumer and Sugar & Milling divisions into a single Food division. We saw a significant