Half Year 2021 RCL Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Miles Dally - RCL Foods Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to all of you, and welcome to our results, interim results presentation, for the 6 months ended December 2020. I will kick off with the first slot. And then joining me today is Rob Field, our CFO; Paul Cruickshank, who's our Chief Operating Officer for Food; Marthinus Stander, who's our recently appointed MD of Chicken, and welcome to you, Marthinus; and Chris Creed, the MD of Vector.



If you turn to Page 3, I'll go through fairly briefly the results because Rob will unpack those in more detail and then the MDs will go into some of the numbers in further detail and some of the operational issues. I think on balance, it was a pleasing set of results amid challenging economic environment, and we managed to achieve