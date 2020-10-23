Oct 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Leon C. Kok - Redefine Properties Limited - COO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us this morning. My name is Leon Kok, and I'm the CFO of Redefine Properties. I'm standing in for Andrew Konig, our CEO, this morning. He, unfortunately, had to attend a personal matter.



The purpose of our engagement this morning is to give you an update and overview of our Polish logistics portfolio. Joining me this morning, all the way from Amsterdam is Pieter Prinsloo, the CEO of Redefine Europe, and he will deal with the items as indicated in the agenda there.



Just be reminded that Redefine Properties is currently in a closed period until the release of our year-end results, which is scheduled for November 30. So we will really appreciate it if you can keep the questions to the content of the presentation today.



The European Logistics Investment company was incorporated in the Netherlands and is owned by Redefine Europe and Madison International Realty at 46.5% each, and Griffin Partners, the balance, at 7%.



ELI consists of a Polish