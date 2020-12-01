Full Year 2020 Redefine Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Redefine's 2020 Group Annual Results Presentation. I hope you are all well. Just in terms of our conversation today, we're going to follow our strategic matters, which is to grow reputation, invest strategically, optimize capital, operate efficiently and engage talent. And as we go through the presentation this afternoon, you'll see key themes emerging from the conversation, and I just highlighted them for you as we go along.



So in terms of growing reputation, you'll see that our deepened communication has borne fruit; remaining relevant to stakeholders is an ongoing process; and our heightened focus on ESG is gaining momentum.



In terms of investing strategically, you'll see that our renewed focus on our relevance of space offering is very much a top-of-mind theme for our asset managers. We are expanding offshore, particularly in the logistics area, through development activity. And protection of our asset values is an ongoing process. Yes, there has been value write