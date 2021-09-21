Redefine Properties Ltd ESG webcast Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our Annual ESG Investor Roadshow. Today, I'm going to be joined by Anelisa Keke, who heads up our ESG to take you through a fairly comprehensive overview of our ESG journey. To break up the presentation a bit, we're going to have a number of audio/visual inserts to give you a glimpse into how deep ESG has been integrated throughout the business.



So just to share with you, Ntombi Langa-Royds, who is the Chairperson of our Social and Ethics Transformation Committee will provide you a glimpse into the Board's attitude and support of ESG for Redefine. And Clare Morony, our newly appointed ESG analyst will give you also some insights into ESG from her perspective. Nancy Ndwandwe is our gender ambassador, and she'll similarly talk about the human aspects -- and human rights aspects of ESG within Redefine.



And very importantly, our Young SDG innovators are going to share also with you their ideas around the project that they've embarked upon, and I'm very happy to share with