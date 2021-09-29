Redefine Properties Ltd Investor Retail Sector Update Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Leon C. Kok - Redefine Properties Limited - COO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Leon Kok, and I'm the CEO for Redefine Properties. Thank you for joining us this afternoon. We are very excited to share some retail insights with you this afternoon. We will kick off proceedings with our external guest speaker, whom I will introduce in a minute. After Arthur's session, we will open the floor to questions for you. (Operator Instructions) We will then get Nashil Chotoki, our Redefine National Retail Asset Manager, to provide some insights into the SA retail market as well as Redefine's specific retail portfolio performance.



I must remind everyone, however, that Redefine is currently in a closed period as we are in the process of finalizing our financial results for the year ended 31 August, which will reduce -- which will be released on 8 November. All Redefine-specific financial information contained in the presentation this afternoon is information that has previously been disclosed in our interim results presentation as well as our preclose. Can I also kindly ask that any specific