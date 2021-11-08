Full Year 2021 Redefine Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Redefine's annual results presentation for the year-ended 31 August 2021. It gives us great pleasure to take you through the outcomes for financial year 2021. I will be joined by Leon Kok, our Chief Operating Officer, who will take you through the investor strategic session. Thereafter, our CFO, Ntobeko Nyawo, will take us through optimizing capital, operating efficiently as well as engaging talent. And then I'll just wrap up at the end.



So as you can see, 2021 was a very busy time for Redefine, and I'm very, very happy to say that all our labors have borne fruit. I need to thank all of you as very patient investors, who've given us the room and the space to do what we had to do, to ensure that we implement all the strategic priorities that we set out to in -- at the end of last year. And here they go.



So from a growing reputation point of view, I'm very happy to announce that we've resumed paying dividends once again. We've deepened our commitment to the fulfillment of