Half Year 2022 Redefine Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Redefine's interim results presentation for the 6 months ended February 28, 2022.



Before I kick off, I just want to remind all of you, please follow our LinkedIn pages, and you can click on this link on the presentation before you to take you through to our page.



Okay. So just in terms of today's conversation, we will be talking about what matters most to us. These are themes that you'll see throughout the presentation. As you know, we structure our presentation around our five strategic priorities, which is growing reputation, investing strategically, optimizing capital, operating efficient and engaging talent. But just some key themes that you'll see emerge from the presentation will be the fact that from an ESG perspective, we continue our good work in that we have been ranked 36th out of 1,045 REITs globally by Sustainalytics. We have formulated a climate resilience framework. We'll talk a little bit about it in due course. And also, we've extended ESG into