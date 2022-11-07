Full Year 2022 Redefine Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Redefine's Group Annual Results Presentation for the Year Ended 31 August, 2022.



So our conversation today will focus around our strategic priorities, which is to grow reputation, invest strategically, optimize capital, operate efficiently and very importantly, engage in talent.



I'll be assisted in the presentation with my colleagues, Leon Kok, who is our Chief Operating Officer; and Ntobeko Nyawo, who is our Chief Financial Officer.



So just looking at some of the strategic outcomes as highlights of this results season. I just want to take you through a couple of the key ones here, but these will be themes that will be playing out throughout the presentation, and you'll see more elaboration on them during the course of this