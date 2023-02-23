Redefine Properties Ltd Special call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to Redefine's pre-close update for the half year ending 28 February 2023. Today, we're going to follow the usual format in that I will talk about the strategy and give you some insights into our strategic thoughts and our priorities. Leon Kok, our COO, he will talk about the South African property asset platform. I will then return talk a little bit about Poland, EPP and ELI.



And then we will close with Ntobeko Nyawo, our CFO, on some financial insights. Looking at our strategic overview, what is absolutely important for us at this juncture is that we need to pivot our emphasis on what matters most to rapidly shifting market dynamics. And that will be a theme throughout our presentation today on the pre-close for this reporting period. In terms of our operating context, rising costs and energy crisis as well as elevated interest rates are converging realities, all adding up to a polycrisis, a term that was named at Davos, as you know, at the beginning of this year. So for us, although we're optimistic that