Redefine Properties Ltd Special Call Transcript

Oct 04, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Anelisa Keke - Redefine Properties Limited - Chief Sustainability Officer



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Anelisa. I am the chief sustainability officer of Redefine Properties. Thank you very much for joining us for our ESG annual investor presentation. Now my job today is to give you an overview of our ESG strategy as it currently stands. But so much more importantly, I'm also going to talk you through the implementation journey that we have undertaken, especially in FY 2023 and where we feel that, that is going to lead us as a business.



So first things first, let's do some housekeeping. There is a Q&A function. Please do use it. And I will make sure that towards the end of the presentation, there's plenty of time for me to answer any questions that come from the floor. What you'll also be receiving tomorrow is, obviously, a thank you note as well as a short survey for us to really start to understand what you as investors expect from us from an ESG perspective in the long term as well as what other views you may have regarding the integration of ESG when it comes to the real estate