Full Year 2023 Redefine Properties Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Redefine's Group Annual Results for the year ended 31 August 2023.



Before I begin, I just want to touch on our theme for this financial cycle. You see that we are talking about opting for the upside.



The other presentation, you will note trend that, for us, signals that Redefine is at the bottom of the [product] cycle and well-poised for the time that interest rates do start easing. We are not relying on the interest rates (inaudible) all of our challenges.



In fact, we are looking at the variables under our control, and we are maximizing each opportunity within each challenge, and that's what we call opting for the upside.



So today, a conversation, as you see, will take the usual format, where I will be talking about and the overview. Leon Kok, our Chief Operating Officer, will talk about the South African portfolio under investing strategically. I will then touch on our Polish operations and Ntobeko Nyawo, Chief Financial Officer, will be talking