Feb 27, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Andrew Konig - Redefine Properties Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Welcome to Redefine pre-close investor update for the half year ending February 29, 2024. And this morning, you'll see that our conversation will be centered around a strategic overview that I will go through. Leon Kok, our Chief Operating Officer, will talk about our local property asset platform. I will follow with the Polish property asset platform and then we will close with our CFO, Ntobeko Nyawo, who will take us through some financials insights as well as and with it what is probably most important to all of you being our trading outlook for FY 2024.



So just looking at the strategy and operating context, we are very, very positive that the macro challenges that we've been facing for quite a while now, will start easing during 2024. And we all know that interest rates are now at the peak. We see it from the Java and Euribor rates below there, we can see that the banks are actually pricing in, particularly in Europe. You'll see some easing during this coming period. And what is very