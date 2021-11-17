Readytech Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Tony Faure - ReadyTech Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of the Board and entire ReadyTech team, I'm pleased to welcome you to ReadyTech's 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Tony Faure, and I'm Chair of ReadyTech Holdings Limited.



In the spirit of reconciliation, ReadyTech acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their elders past and present and extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.



Today's AGM is being held virtually via the online meeting platform. We believe that in the current circumstances, this is in the best interest of everyone's health and safety.



Details about how shareholders can participate in the