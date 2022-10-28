Recharge Metals Ltd Investor Webinar Presentation Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Yes, thank you. Thank you for having me. Thank you for having recharge metals on this webinar. Our pursuit isn't nearly as noble as our previous presenters in terms of wound care and down global food supply, but we are a copper explore.



If we can go to the next slide, please. So Recharge only listed in October last year. We're copper explorers as we've said, and we think copper is important, not only for the battery metal revolution that's taking place. But copper is important for so many varieties of not only battery metal, but renewable energy, but also for electronics and just general conductivity, I should say.



We have three WA projects. Brandy Hill project is our primary focus, but also we have Tampia East and our Bohemia project in the Kimberlys. But as I've just alluded to, the focuses only on our Brandy Hill South