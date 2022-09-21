Sep 21, 2022 / 02:15AM GMT

Jeremy Robinson - RareX Limited - MD



Thanks very much for that introduction, [Chrissy]. And thanks to Stewie and the team for hosting us here. I think this is our second conference at this event.



As was mentioned, Cummins Range is the hope of RareX. We've been aggressively drilling it all year -- well, for the last three years, actually. And this year we've been doing a lot of test work and building the team out into a very interesting, rare earth space, which is developing just as quickly as the lithium space. So I'll talk you through the company. I'll talk you through the thematic around rare earth. And yes, I'll point to our economics, which we'll talk about at the end of this presentation.



So the company, obviously, an ASX-listed company. We've been trading for about three years now. We've got a very good Board around this very good project. John Young, the Chairman. Cameron Henry brings a lot of processing expertise with Primero there.



We've bought -- built out the development team. We've got our GM projects. We're just in the process of appointing a metallurgy manager at