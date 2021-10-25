Regis Healthcare Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Graham Kennedy Hodges - Regis Healthcare Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Graham Hodges, and I'm Chairman of your company. On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome you to our Annual General Meeting, which is being held virtually again this year due to restrictions on public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Should we experience any technical issues during the course of the meeting, you'll be notified of the steps to be undertaken by the moderator while issues are addressed. If a longer recess is required, the ASX will be notified of any adjournment and new moving times.



I've been informed that a quorum is present. And as it is now a little after 10 a.m., I declare the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Regis Healthcare Limited open. A notice of meeting has been distributed and will be taken as read.



Details about how shareholders can participate have been set out in the notice of meeting and online AGM guide, which has been made available to shareholders. Both documents are also available to view and