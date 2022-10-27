Reece Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:00AM GMT

Timothy Michael Poole - Reece Limited - Independent Acting Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of the Reece Board and senior team, I would like to welcome you to the Reece Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting. Thank you for taking the time to attend our meeting, and thank you for your interest in Reece. My name is Tim Poole, and I am the acting Chair of the Reece Limited Board.



I'd like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of the various lands from which you are joining us. We acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their continuing connection to land, culture and community. I'd also like to pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us here today.



Today's meeting is being held online by the Computershare platform and all attendees can view a live streaming of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes via the Computershare platform. I'm advised a quorum of members is present, and I declare the