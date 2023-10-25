Reece Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Wawa, everyone. Wawa, meaning hello in Taungurung language. My name is [Rikki-lee], and I've been a part of the Reece family for 10 years working within the credit team. I'm also a proud member of the RAP Working Group. I live on Bunurong Land, which is the land of the seawater people. Today, I'm standing on the land of the Wurundjeri people.



My mother is a proud Taungurung woman and my dad is a proud Australian man, who is also proud of his Irish heritage. I continue to learn every day about my culture and my ancestors so I'm able to pass this knowledge on to my children, a culture I want them to be proud of every single day.



I'd like to acknowledge everyone who has joined the Reece AGM. Reece is an organization built on its values, and they are values I live by each day. Now more than ever is a time we must stay true to our commitment for reconciliation and our RAP commitments so that we can achieve real outcomes for our First Nations peoples. I'd like to acknowledge and pay my deep respect to my ancestors and the traditional owners of the land we meet across the