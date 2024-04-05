John L. Garrison Jr., former Director, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Terex Corp (TEX, Financial), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on March 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $64.28 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,214,000.

Terex Corp (TEX, Financial) is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services. The company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications. Terex operates in three segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Materials Processing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 179,966 shares of Terex Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Garrison represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Terex Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 4 insider buys and 10 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the stock's future performance.

On the valuation front, Terex Corp's shares were trading at $64.28 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.3148 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.48, which is lower than the industry median of 14.13 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $64.28 and a GF Value of $59.28, Terex Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company.

