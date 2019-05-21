Q2 2019 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Bruce Alan Scott Henderson - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Morning, everybody. Welcome and thanks very much for joining us here for our interim results for the period to 31 March.



We're going to stick to our usual format and I will do a high-level overview of the 6 months and then Tiaan will do the -- take us through the financial performance and then I'll run through the rest of the presentation.



We saw an improving performance with turnover at 9.3% and operating profit up by 6%, diluted HEPS up by 2.2%. We had strong regional volume growth in a low inflationary environment with continued market share gains across core product categories.



Our regional segment was impacted by once-off costs of approximately ZAR 14 million arising from the relocation of our pulps and purees operation from Wellington to the Groot Drakenstein production hub.



The international segment posted a small profit for the half, and our major 2-year capital investment program has now been completed.



Christiaan Cornelius Schoombie -