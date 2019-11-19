Nov 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Bruce Alan Scott Henderson - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us here this morning for our results presentation for the year ended September 2019. I'm going to run through the high-level review of the year and then hand over to Tiaan for the financial performance, and then I'll be back to run through the balance of the presentation.



We're pleased with the strong turnaround in performance, with operating profit up 24.9% and headline earnings 38.1% higher than last year. This has been on the back of a robust regional performance in a weak consumer environment and early signs of a recovery in the international business.



Operating profit margin was expanded, and there were no further once-off costs in the second half, and we've seen a reduction in the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of -- from 2.7 to 2.1x.



Christiaan Cornelius Schoombie - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I think I'll start with what has