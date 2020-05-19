May 19, 2020 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 19, 2020 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Bruce Alan Scott Henderson
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* Christiaan Cornelius Schoombie
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director
Bruce Alan Scott Henderson - Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, all. Thank you for joining us on this webcast for the presentation of our 2020 interim results. This is the first time that we've done this on webcast only. So it does feel somewhat strange. And certainly in desperate circumstances. We're very aware of the prevailing hardship in our country. And despite a very challenging work environment, we count our blessings on a daily basis that we are able to continue to operate to the extent that we are. As usual, after my brief introduction, Tiaan is going to take us through the finances, and then I will do the operational reports and the outlook.
Firstly then, the
Half Year 2020 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 19, 2020 / NTS GMT
