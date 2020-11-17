Full Year 2020 RFG Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Bruce Alan Scott Henderson - RFG Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Bruce Henderson here, along with my colleague, Tiaan. Thank you for joining us for this presentation of our final results for the year 2020. As usual, I'll kick off with an overall overview of the year and then hand over to Tiaan for the financial analysis, and then I will be back with further information on the operational performance.



Our business delivered a resilient performance in the abnormal trading environment of H2. There was a strong demand for Long Life products other than fruit juice during the lockdown. But COVID-19 results -- COVID-19 resulted in lower sales and profitability in fruit juice and pies and limited our shipments to China.



The international recovery in H2 was driven by currency depreciation and strong export volume growth from July onwards, offsetting the deficit from H1. However, this performance was negatively impacted by a foreign exchange loss of ZAR 54.6 million during the year and the significantly lower sales to China. It is pleasing to report strong