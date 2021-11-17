Full Year 2021 RFG Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Warm welcome from (inaudible). Thanks everybody to the RFG 2021 annual results presentation for the year ended September 2021, and we all welcome to those questions on the webcast, which we look at after the presentation.



If we look at the RFG presentation topline, myself will cover the review of the year and the financial review will be covered by Tiaan Schoombie my colleague. I will then go over through the trading review, make some comments on the capital investments and then the strategy and outlook.



Just before I start, Took over as CEO as of the 1st of October from Bruce Anderson to Hanekom.



So if you look at the review of the year, some comments, good operating performance in COVID-19 impacted environment with stronger H2 result with the good recovery in fruit juice and international canned fruit volumes.



Our normalized operating profit increased by 9%. Unfortunately, result was impacted by an adjustment for prior year electricity costs, which will be mentioned during the financial review.



Significant input cost pressure, particularly in the second