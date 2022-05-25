Half Year 2022 RFG Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Pieter Willem Hanekom - RFG Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome from chilly Groot Drakenstein. We appreciate all your -- the time that you've taken to attend the presentation -- our interim results presentation this morning. I'm joined here by Tiaan Schoombie, our CFO, who will manage the financial part.



To start off with, just looking at the -- at our presentation outline, we will do the review of the 6 months. Then as I made mention, Tiaan will do the financial performance part, doing a bit of the trading review, talk about our capital investments, sustainability and then also a couple of comments on outlook and then give an opportunity for questions.



So this, when we look at the review of the 6 months, a strong revenue growth performance was achieved, which is in line with our strategic intent as one of our key financial targets, which I will discuss again a bit later in the outlook. It was supported by good volumes in the regional and our international businesses, where we're proud to see some increased market and brand